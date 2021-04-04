Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 141,973 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,285,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,973 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.58% of Quanterix worth $59,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 23.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,028,000 after purchasing an additional 371,269 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Quanterix by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,502,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,862,000 after acquiring an additional 379,908 shares during the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC lifted its position in Quanterix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 436,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QTRX stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -54.38 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.79.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $132,176.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 44,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $2,187,401.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,980 shares in the company, valued at $826,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,183 shares of company stock worth $4,254,692 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

