Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 294,853 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,642,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 294,853 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.17% of Ford Motor worth $58,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:F opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of -304.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.68.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

