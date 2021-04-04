Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 438,322 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,132,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,322 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.65% of Cinemark worth $54,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2,439.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

CNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

