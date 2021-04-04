Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 59,256 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,469,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,256 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.32% of Boyd Gaming worth $63,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

BYD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.28.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $66.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -106.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.13.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $635.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.