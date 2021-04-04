Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 79,375 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 79,375 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 7.57% of Preferred Bank worth $57,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 48.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $64.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $975.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.38. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $67.73.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.