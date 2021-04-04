Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,408,327 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 116,840 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.19% of HP worth $59,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,978 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in HP by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,165,000 after purchasing an additional 647,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HP by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,897,367 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $93,001,000 after purchasing an additional 793,649 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in HP by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,478,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $85,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,408 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in HP by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,018,048 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $98,804,000 after buying an additional 311,521 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $32.05 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $32.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.