Primecoin (XPM) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.51 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 31.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0702 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $11,351.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,725,111 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

