Primecoin (XPM) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.51 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 31.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $11,351.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0702 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,725,111 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

