Primecoin (XPM) Price Reaches $0.0756 on Top Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $14,318.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,732,319 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

