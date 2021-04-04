Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF (BATS:GDVD) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF (BATS:GDVD) by 119.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,308 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 52,603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GDVD opened at $31.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79. Principal Active Global Dividend Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $29.39.

