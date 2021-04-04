Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,443,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,683 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Caesars Entertainment worth $107,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $2,395,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 383,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,477,000 after acquiring an additional 184,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 757.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 18,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,195,111.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $1,625,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,738,000. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CZR. Macquarie upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.85.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $88.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.94. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $106.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. Research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

