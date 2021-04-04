Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $78.93 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,049,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,136 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Dominion Energy worth $78,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 28,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,553,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,799,000 after purchasing an additional 355,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $75.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.20. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.34. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,786.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

