Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $87.03 Million Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,994,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 424,877 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Medical Properties Trust worth $87,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPW opened at $21.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

MPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

