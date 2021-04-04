Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 826,378 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 58,053 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of American Express worth $99,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 10,039.0% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $144.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a twelve month low of $72.61 and a twelve month high of $151.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.53. The stock has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

