Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,480 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $97,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 457,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,484,000 after purchasing an additional 221,533 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,347.4% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $3,498,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPD opened at $108.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.47. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.32 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

