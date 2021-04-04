Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 21,195 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,195 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of FMC worth $87,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in FMC by 83.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of FMC by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC opened at $111.92 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.95.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

