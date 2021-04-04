Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 23,747 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,747 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Anthem worth $104,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $353.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.61. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.16 and a 52-week high of $379.13. The firm has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 23.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.81.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

