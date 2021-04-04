Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,571 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of The Southern worth $82,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,409 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,842 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Southern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,664,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,518,000 after acquiring an additional 51,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Southern by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Southern by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,072,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,324,000 after acquiring an additional 118,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

Several analysts have commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

NYSE:SO opened at $62.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $454,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.