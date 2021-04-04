Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of Profound Medical worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Profound Medical by 1,725.4% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 839,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 793,700 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,260,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC boosted its stake in Profound Medical by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 341,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 144,843 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 2,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 182,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

PROF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.06.

PROF opened at $20.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.77 million, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.45. Profound Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $28.97.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PROF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF).

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.