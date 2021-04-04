Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Position Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,691 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.79% of Progress Software worth $35,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Progress Software by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 38,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Progress Software by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Progress Software by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.51. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 26.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

