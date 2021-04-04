Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,691 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.79% of Progress Software worth $35,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 93.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Progress Software stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

