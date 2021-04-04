Project Pai (PAI) Price Tops $0.0311 on Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Project Pai token can now be bought for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $47.84 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00046985 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00014518 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Project Pai Token Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,739,798,411 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,536,707,610 tokens. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Token Trading

