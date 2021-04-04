Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 306.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,305,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 984,591 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.18% of Prologis worth $130,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in Prologis by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in Prologis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Shares of PLD opened at $108.50 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $112.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.79 and its 200-day moving average is $101.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

