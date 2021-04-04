Prometeus (PROM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $66.28 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $66.28 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for about $10.83 or 0.00018500 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00052476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.53 or 0.00692683 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00070968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00027842 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

PROM is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

