Prosper Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Prosper has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prosper has a market capitalization of $14.92 million and $2.07 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prosper token can now be purchased for $3.33 or 0.00005693 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00074844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.69 or 0.00308520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.29 or 0.00768837 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00091856 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,213.89 or 0.99395273 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 tokens.

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

