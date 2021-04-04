Proton (XPR) One Day Volume Hits $4.47 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $114.55 million and $4.47 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Proton has traded up 73.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00052552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.49 or 0.00690358 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00070612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00027851 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,680,784,214 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

