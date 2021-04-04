Provoco Token Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (VOCO)

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Provoco Token token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Provoco Token has traded up 311.7% against the U.S. dollar. Provoco Token has a total market capitalization of $370,632.37 and approximately $3,037.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00052915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.92 or 0.00698184 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00070789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00027935 BTC.

About Provoco Token

Provoco Token (CRYPTO:VOCO) is a token. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 tokens. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provoco Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Provoco Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

