Public Mint Price Reaches $1.36 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Public Mint has a total market cap of $23.70 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00002319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00053729 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

