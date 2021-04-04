Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 146.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,974,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,836 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,917 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,468,000 after acquiring an additional 717,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,169,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,493,000 after acquiring an additional 432,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

NYSE:PEG opened at $59.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $42.19 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

