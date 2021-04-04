pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Market Cap Achieves $169,135.35

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One pulltherug.finance token can now be purchased for about $17.92 or 0.00030697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar. pulltherug.finance has a market capitalization of $169,135.35 and $16,256.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get pulltherug.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00074905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.24 or 0.00310424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $444.16 or 0.00760741 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00091324 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,259.49 or 0.99785657 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Token Profile

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pulltherug.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pulltherug.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.