PumaPay (PMA) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 57% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. PumaPay has a market cap of $13.04 million and approximately $640,466.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PumaPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded up 20.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00053793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.56 or 0.00689169 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00027784 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,371,432,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

