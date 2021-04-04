Pundi X (NPXS) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Pundi X token can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00053617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.98 or 0.00686780 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00070192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027691 BTC.

Pundi X Token Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a token. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

