Pundi X Price Hits $0.0075 on Top Exchanges (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Pundi X has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Pundi X token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00052267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.43 or 0.00678489 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00070213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027811 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a token. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.