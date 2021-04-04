Pundi X[old] Price Tops $0.0071 on Major Exchanges (NPXS)

Pundi X[old] (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[old] has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X[old] has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and $426.78 million worth of Pundi X[old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[old] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pundi X[old] Coin Profile

Pundi X[old] is a coin. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X[old]’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X[old]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[old] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[old] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

