PutinCoin (PUT) Trading Up 315.5% This Week

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 31.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 315.5% against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $278,716.10 and $72.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,486.78 or 0.99789461 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00037318 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010268 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00098578 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001227 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001729 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

