PWR Coin (PWR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15.00

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 62.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. One PWR Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded down 89.8% against the U.S. dollar. PWR Coin has a market capitalization of $211,036.95 and $15.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,416.08 or 0.99679693 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00036731 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010248 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.16 or 0.00942194 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.80 or 0.00472330 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.13 or 0.00319309 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00099134 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002381 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

