Pylon Network Price Tops $3.31 on Major Exchanges (PYLNT)

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Pylon Network token can now be purchased for about $3.31 or 0.00005699 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pylon Network has traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. Pylon Network has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $65.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pylon Network

PYLNT is a token. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,010 tokens. Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pylon Network Token Trading

