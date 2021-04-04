Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.30 Million

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for about $12.57 or 0.00021474 BTC on popular exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $25,183.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 182,795 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

