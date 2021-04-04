Qcash (QC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $648.90 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Qcash has a market cap of $68.22 million and $648.90 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00074714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.28 or 0.00309337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $448.40 or 0.00765142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00091623 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00028757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,317.08 or 0.99511512 BTC.

Qcash Token Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.