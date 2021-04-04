QChi (QCH) Market Capitalization Tops $1.23 Million

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. QChi has a market cap of $1.23 million and $2,714.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QChi has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QChi token can now be purchased for $0.0380 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00052743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.69 or 0.00690988 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00070699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028003 BTC.

QChi Profile

QCH is a token. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,391,562 tokens. QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

Buying and Selling QChi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QChi using one of the exchanges listed above.

