Qitmeer (PMEER) Market Capitalization Tops $3.04 Million

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Qitmeer has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One Qitmeer coin can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Qitmeer has a market cap of $3.04 million and $471,561.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qitmeer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00075688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.51 or 0.00315626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $447.81 or 0.00761888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00091232 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028522 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00016577 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 171,767,170 coins. The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qitmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qitmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.