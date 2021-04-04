Qitmeer (PMEER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.04 Million

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Qitmeer has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $321,806.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qitmeer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qitmeer has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00074911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.99 or 0.00305702 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00092886 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.77 or 0.00762212 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00028079 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00017324 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 172,008,850 coins. Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

