QLC Chain (QLC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.35 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $26.35 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00076175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.38 or 0.00304909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $448.60 or 0.00762541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00091074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028633 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00016655 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.