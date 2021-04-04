Qtum Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $809.96 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Qtum has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $809.96 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $10.85 or 0.00018562 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000130 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,290,960 coins and its circulating supply is 98,257,157 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

