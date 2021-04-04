Quant (QNT) Hits Market Cap of $484.81 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Quant has a market cap of $484.81 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant token can currently be purchased for $40.16 or 0.00068350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quant has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003079 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quant Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

