Quantstamp (QSP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.51 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $82.33 million and $2.51 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00053210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.17 or 0.00696491 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00070897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00027965 BTC.

About Quantstamp

QSP is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

