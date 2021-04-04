Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Up 27.6% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $31.63 million and approximately $178,160.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000733 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,555.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,079.21 or 0.03550847 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.15 or 0.00346932 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.23 or 0.00960177 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.02 or 0.00447480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.58 or 0.00388656 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.67 or 0.00327336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00024459 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,661,391 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.