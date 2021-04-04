QuarkChain Trading Up 20.5% This Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $336.32 million and $69.54 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for $0.0526 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain is a token. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

