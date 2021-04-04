QuickX Protocol (QCX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.28 Million

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $21.28 million and approximately $280,076.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0427 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 45.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

