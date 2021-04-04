QUINADS (QUIN) Price Down 17.7% This Week

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. QUINADS has a market cap of $272,510.08 and approximately $201.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINADS coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUINADS has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00068535 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003099 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC.

About QUINADS

QUINADS (QUIN) is a coin. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,294,999,111 coins. The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com

QUINADS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

